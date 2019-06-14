Respect rights of others, NIS boss charges officers

By Gabriel Enogholase

BENIN—COMPTROLLER of the Edo State Command of the Nigerian Immigration Service, NIS, Mr. Ralph Eniolorunda, has charged officers and men of the service to always respect the fundamental rights of all persons that come their ways while performing their duties.

He gave the charge yesterday in Benin City, during the decoration of 57 personnel of the command, who were promoted to their next ranks by the Comptroller General of the Nigerian Immigration Services.

He said, “Promotion is from God. God will not be happy if you are promoted and you fail to do the right thing. You must respect and enforce the fundamental rights of all those who come to do business with you.

“You must realise that your promotion goes with a lot of responsibilities. You have to live up to the expectations expected of you and justify the confidence repose in you by the service.

“You must be diligent, vigilant and patient with all those who come to do business with you and you must continue to uphold the good image of the service.”

He also charged them to be loyal to the Federal Government and ensure that all persons they deal with are given equal treatment in respective of their religion, tribe or race.