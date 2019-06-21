Residents worried as Daura district head spends 53 days in kidnappers’ den

By Bashir Bello

Residents of Daura in Katsina state, the home town of President Muhammadu Buhari have expressed fears over the safety of their District Head, Mallam Musa Uba who was kidnapped about 53 days ago.

Musa was kidnapped by gunmen on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 in front of his house in Daura after observing the evening prayer.

The gunmen numbering six in a blue Peugeot car stormed the area shooting sporadically into the air to scare the people away before they forcefully whisked him away to an unknown destination.

A resident of Daura, who spoke on condition of anonymity said “as at this morning (Thursday), nothing has been heard about his (Magajin Gari’s) whereabout. There is more to the kidnapping of the District head. Kidnapping is for ransom but the perpetrators have not reached out to demand for any ransom after more than a month now. It is a sad incident especially as he is an elderly man

.

“We are missing him seriously, he is a highly principled and influential person in Daura. He is in the fore front in the fight against drug abuse in our community. On the day he was kidnapped, he was distributing food stuffs to the needy”.

On his part, the Emir of Daura, Dr. Umar Farouq Umar, was said to be very disturbed over the incident and has since ordered that special prayers be held across the emirate during the Jumaat service and the five daily prayers for the safe return of the Magajin Gari.

Another kidnap victim, 16-year-old Ahmad Ibrahim, who was also kidnapped in Daura days after the Magajin Gari was kidnapped regained freedom four days after.

The kidnappers were said to have demanded N500,000 but were later paid the sum of N300,000.

The fear for the safety of the District Head was said to have been heightened with the report that there was an exchange of fire between the police and the kidnappers at Kusada area of the state while they were taking him to their den.

It was gathered that during the encounter, a police inspector, Muntari Maikudi, attached to Kusada Division, sustained a gunshot injury. A reliable security source however allayed fears that the Magajin Garin Daura could have been shot dead in the encounter saying “he (Magajin Gari) is alive, hale and hearty”.

Arrests have been made — Police

In its reaction, the Katsina State Police Command said it was making every effort towards rescuing the Magajin Gari alive.

The Command’s spokesperson, SP Gambo Isah said “all hands are on deck to ensure the victim is rescued. Some arrests and recoveries have been made but we don’t want to jeopardize our investigation. Our hearts are with his families, relations, friends and well wishers in this trying moment. We are not resting on our oars until we have succeeded in bringing him back.”

Musa, an ex-comptroller of the Nigeria Custom Service, is said to be married to the niece of President Muhammadu Buhari while his daughter is married to the ADC of President Buhari. He is also a younger brother to the Emir of Daura, Dr. Umar Farooq Umar.