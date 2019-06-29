Resident sues AMCON receiver manager over wrongful eviction

By Henry Ojelu

A Lekki resident, Mumuni Shittu and his company, More & SA More Ltd, have dragged a receiver manager working for Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria, AMCON, Lanre Olaoluwa, before a Lagos High Court for alleged miscarriage of a court judgment.

Shittu and his company averred that Olaoluwa, acting as AMCON’s receiver manager, allegedly used thugs to evict him out his property located at Victory Park Estates, Lekki whereas the said property was never a subject matter of any litigation.

Joined in the suit as co-defendant is the original owner of the disputed property, Knight Rook Ltd.

In his statement of claim, Shittu averred that he, along with his company, acquired several plots of land located at Victory Park Estate from Knight Rook Ltd and thereafter, got necessary documentations from the Lagos state government to validate the purchase.

The plaintiff stated that he was shocked to discover that Knight Rook Ltd had been involved in a legal tussle over its indebtedness to some banks which resulted to a court judgment ordering AMCON to take over all its properties.

Shittu noted that he was further surprised when Olaoluwa, under the guise of executing the court judgment, invaded his property with thugs and chased his family away.

He is, amongst other things, asking the court for a perpetual injunction restraining the defendants and their agents or privies from interfering with his right to peaceful possession of his property

Shittu is also seeking a declaration that the purported takeover of his property by the 2nd defendant was illegal, null and void.

He is also asking for N20million as general damages from the first and second defendants.

No date has been fixed for hearing of the suit.