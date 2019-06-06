Rep Speakership : Lawyer warns electing person with criminal past

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA – Ahead of the June 11 inauguration of the leadership of the 9th National Assembly, a Lagos based social crusader and anti-corruption lawyer, Deji Fasusi, has warned the House of Representatives members-elect not to make a mistake of electing any member with criminal records as the Speaker.

Speaking in an interview yesterday, Fasusi said any attempt to make anyone with criminal records Speaker of the House of Representatives will have a dent on the President Muhammadu Buhari’s anti-corruption fight.

He claimed that information available to the public so far indicated that two of the aspirants for the exalted position were alleged to be having criminal records.

He further alleged that one of the frontline aspirants from the South West was facing allegation of perjury for so long a time, while another one from the North was recently dragged to court over allegation of fraud committed while working in one of the defunct banks.

He advised the House to elect a member with no criminal baggage as its leader to work with President Buhari who he said has zero tolerance for corruption in order to move the country forward.

According to him, “That corruption has been the bane of our national development is incontrovertible. We must try not to enthrone anyone with allegations of criminality hanging on his neck. In this matter, perception is key and having someone with dented image will send a dangerous signal to the international community.

“President Muhammadu Buhari is a man of impeccable character and integrity with no affinity to corruption. We have many members-elect without any allegation of corruption hanging around their necks and with requisite experience to steer the course of the House.

Insisting that two of the aspirants for the Speakership of the lower chamber of the National Assembly were having corruption allegation hanging on their necks, he said, “There are members without blemish and with impeccable records contesting the Speakership.

“Hon. Olajide Olatubosun, an alumnus of the prestigious University of Lagos, who is also a Chartered Accountant is in the race. I think he is the best from the South west who has no known report of criminality. Nigeria deserves a Speaker whose past will not hunt the House in particular and the country in general.”