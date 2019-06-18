Rep empowers 283 anglers, traders, farmers in Delta community

By Chancel Sunday

BOMADI—TWO hundred and eighty-three fishermen/women, traders, farmers, hair-dressers/barbers, lumbermen and artisans have received empowerment packages worth millions of Naira from the lawmaker representing Bomadi/Patani Federal Constituency, Delta State, Nicholas Mutu.

Among the empowerment items were canoes, fishing nets, chainsaws, sewing machines, generators and hair dryers/saloon kits.

Former Commissioner in the state, Chief Frank Omare, who represented Mutu at the ceremony in Bomadi, headquarters of Bomadi Local Government Area, said: “This is the first empowerment of the Rt. Hon. Nicholas Ebomo Mutu Skills Acquisition and Empowerment Programme in 2019.

“The second batch will still take place this year. I advise beneficiaries to make profitable use of the items.”

Coordinator of the programme, Rev. Ebi Kems, who earlier addressed the beneficiaries not to abuse the programme by selling the items, said: “The coordinating committee will supervise the process to ascertain how well beneficiaries used them.”

The Bishop of Bomadi Variate of the Catholic Church,Most Rev. Hyacinth Egbebo, who was father of the day, in his admonition, thanked Mutu for having the needy at heart and prayed God to give him more wisdom and strength to do more.

A beneficiary, Miss Doubra Mandela, a hairdresser, thanked Mutu for the good gesture and promised to make profitable use of the items.