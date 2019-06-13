Relief for indigestion

By Sola Ogundipe

When you have indigestion, your belly hurts and you may feel sick. Indigestion affects the lining of the stomach in the upper abdomen and can be caused by lifestyle choices and medication. If you’re feeling the unpleasant symptoms of indigestion, there are simple tips for relief.

A good start is to be aware of common causes that include spicy, greasy and fatty foods, as well as foods with a lot of acid like citrus and tomatoes.

Keep a food diary. Note that it can take up to 72 hours for food to cause a flare-up of indigestion. Note what you ate and the time you ate it, it can help you deduce what it is that’s bothering your belly.

Eat slowly. It’s not just what you eat that can cause indigestion; it’s also how quickly you eat. Sit down when you eat your meals.

Eat less. Over-eating can also trigger indigestion. Eating several small meals throughout the day can help. Avoid eating right before bed.

Swallowing too much air while eating is also a risk. Avoid that by chewing with your mouth closed and talking less while eating.

Avoid drinking with your meals. Try to limit drinking fluids to 20 minutes before or after a meal. Try sips of room-temperature water. Avoid taking soft drinks, alcohol and caffeine with your meals.

Exercise at the right time after a meal.