Releasing my project with Naira Marley after bail not a publicity stunt — Candybleakz

By Rotimi Agbana

When fast rising street music rapper, Akiode Blessing Mariam, a.k.a Candybleaks dropped the video of her official debut single, ‘Owo Osu’, featuring Naira Marley and Zlatan Ibile shortly after the court granted Naira bail after being in EFCC custody for more than a week over charges of credit card fraud, it sparked off rumours that it was a calculated strategy to promote the song.

In a chat with Showtime, the musical greenhorn who went through the hard knocks of life before gaining attention, rubbished the claims.

“I’m not exploiting Naira Marley’s issue to promote my song with him and Zlatan Ibile. The truth is, I’ve already released the audio of the song 3-months ago; three days after we shot the video was when the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission arrested him. Our initial plan was to drop the video in the month of May; but when he was arrested we couldn’t go ahead with the plan again so I decided to hold on. When it was announced that he was going to be granted bail on May 30th, I decided to drop the video on the 5th of June so that people won’t have funny ideas in their head. Surprisingly, when he still hadn’t been released on the 5th of May, I told Naira I wasn’t going to release the video but he encouraged me to go ahead and I did. I asked for his permission to release the video and he granted it”, she said.

She added that contrary to public opinion and EFCC’s perception, Naira Marley is not a criminal. .