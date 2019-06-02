Rejuvenating Abuja city life, the Sandralia way

By Chris Onuoha

With the May 29 democratic event ushering in a new administration in the country, the city life in the federal capital, Abuja seems to pick momentum.

Sequel to this among others is the glamour “Abuja Gold Water Party”, another mind blowing pool party to hold on the 9th of June at Sandralia Hotel, one of the best poolside locations in Abuja.

According to the organisers-Sandralia Millie House, the water party will witness a lot of mouthwatering activities and side attractions which includes Barbecue, free cocktails for ladies and games like Table tennis, Fusbol, Wet T. Shirts and lots more. Side entertainers to feature at the pool show include comedians, dancers, singers and other guest artists to keep the atmosphere warm and funfilled.

The organiser also stated that there will be lots of giveaways for participants in the competition with guest appearance of prominent personalities, high profile executives within Abuja as well as special invites of top celebrities from across Nigeria and Africa.

However, the most anticipated Abuja Gold Water Party has always been a shutdown and this may be the peak of it all. The event is seen to be one of the biggest and most attended Pool Party in Abuja. The party will be kick-started at 2:00pm.