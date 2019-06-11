Register Ohanaeze as a party, APC chieftain taunts Igbo leaders

By Emma Amaize

ASABA—PRESIDENTIAL aspirant of All Progressives Congress, APC, in 2019, Alhaji Mumaaki Unagha, has called on leaders of the apex South-East socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, to register the group as a political party and seek elective positions since they never see anything good in President Muhammadu Buhari and his party.

Unagha, in a press statement yesterday, said: “Let me call or advise the leadership of the Igbo organisation to register with the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, as a political party to seek elective positions.

“They should not hide under any guise; they should be bold, free to do so.”

The APC chieftain said given its frequent attacks on the present administration of President Buhari, Ohanaeze Ndigbo has not only abandoned the principle for which the organisation was formed, they are more in partisan politics and the role of opposition.

His words, “Since the president was elected in 2015 and subsequently now, the organization has not hidden its political hatred for Mr. President. They have been very critical on the policy or polices of the present government, which they did not do during the then administration of the former President Goodluck Jonathan.”

“The organization has constituted itself as rivalry despite the fact that they occupy juicy and strategic positions in the present- day government. They speak louder than the opposition parties especially People Democratic Party, PDP, a situation that suggests that they are affiliates of the People Democratic Party.

“The Leadership of Ohaneze Ndigbo does not see anything good or achievable by the present administration. I equally asked other social cultural organizations to do so rather than pretend. Let them register and contest and stop ranting all the time,” he said.