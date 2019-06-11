Register Ohanaeze as a party, APC chieftain taunts Igbo leaders

By Emma Amaize

ASABA—PRESIDENTIAL aspirant of All Progressives Congress, APC, in 2019, Alhaji Mumaaki Unagha, has called on leaders of the apex South-East socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, to regist

er the group as a political party and seek elective positions since they never see anything good in President Muhammadu Buhari and his party.

Unagha, in a press statement yesterday, said: “Let me call or advise the leadership of the Igbo organisation to register with the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, as a political party to seek elective positions.

“They should not hide under any guise; they should be bold, free to do so.”

The APC chieftain said given its frequent attacks on the present administration of President Buhari, Ohanaeze Ndigbo has not only abandoned the principle for which the organisation was formed, they are more in partisan politics and the role of opposition.