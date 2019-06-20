Red cross trains 30 women on skill acquisition in Enugu

By Chinedu Adonu

ENUGU – NIGERIAN Red Cross Society, Enugu state chapter, said it has trained not less than 30 women on skills acquisition programmes aimed at making them more self reliant.

Speaking during the exercise, the Branch Mother’s Club Coordinator, Mrs Patricia Offia stated that the aim of the training was to equip mothers with relevant skills that will make them self-reliant and also to contribute meaningfully to the well-being of their families.

“Mothers play significant roles in families and communities and this is one of the reasons why the Red Cross is investing in women empowerment through skills acquisition, safe motherhood, and other capacity strengthening programmes.

“Today we are teaching mothers how to make varieties of cake and we believe that this will go a long way in reducing poverty, create alternative source of income and make them job providers rather than seekers”

Mrs Offia further urged the participants to utilize this opportunity so they contribute meaningfully to the development of the state and the nation at large.

While expressing her delight, one of the participants Mrs Justina Asadu commended the Red Cross for organizing such a lucrative training for mothers, stating that it will go a long way in making them better mothers and nation builders.

“I want to appreciate the Red Cross Society for the providing this platform to educate us. Some of us earn a little and this is usually not enough to provide for the family needs, but with what I have learnt, I can boast of baking for personal and commercial purposes”

Another participant Mrs Nkiru Ani equally appreciated the Red Cross Society and also called on other organizations to initiate similar empowerment programmes to help mothers in the state.