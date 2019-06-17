Recovery of govt owned property begins in Imo

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

Recovery of government-owned properties from the hands of individuals has started in Imo state.

The Speaker of Imo state House of Assembly, Chiji Collins, confirmed this Monday in Owerri, while on inspection at the Assembly complex.

To achieve this, the House of Assembly has set up a committee to recover what it described as “stolen government properties.”

Collins said: “We have finished touring the House of Assembly complex, the speaker’s lodge and that of the deputy speaker. The level of decay is highly unbelievable. The complex was renovated last year but it is very unfortunate that it has broken down with cracks up and down. It is clear that those who undertook the renovation work did a very poor job.”

“But beyond the dilapidated state of the complex, we have set up a committee to begin the recovery of stolen government properties belonging to the Imo state House of Assembly.

“The lawmakers were ready to ensure that every government property illegally taken by people were recovered. Under my watch, the lawmakers would engage in legislative activities that would advance the fortunes of the state.”

