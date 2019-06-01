Breaking News
Recent UEFA Champions League winners

Recent winners of the UEFA Champions League after Liverpool defeated Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 in the final in Madrid on Saturday:

Liverpool
Liverpool’s German coach Jurgen Klopp (C) raises the European Champion Clubs’ Cup as he celebrates with players their victory after the UEFA Champions League final football match between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid on June 1, 2019. (Photo AFP)

2018-19: Liverpool (ENG)

2017-18: Real Madrid (ESP)

2016-17: Real Madrid (ESP)

2015-16: Real Madrid (ESP)

2014-15: Barcelona (ESP)

2013-14: Real Madrid (ESP)

2012-13: Bayern Munich (GER)

2011-12: Chelsea (ENG)

2010-11: Barcelona (ESP)

2009-10: Inter Milan (ITA)

2008-09: Barcelona (ESP)

2007-08: Manchester United (ENG)

2006-07: AC Milan (ITA)

2005-06: Barcelona (ESP)

2004-05: Liverpool (ENG)

2003-04: Porto (POR)

Most European Cup/Champions League wins per club

Real Madrid (ESP) — 13 (1956, 1957, 1958, 1959, 1960, 1966, 1998, 2000, 2002, 2014, 2016, 2017, 2018)

AC Milan (ITA) — 7 (1963, 1969, 1989, 1990, 1994, 2003, 2007)

Liverpool (ENG) — 6 (1977, 1978, 1981, 1984, 2005, 2019)

Bayern Munich (GER) — 5 (1974, 1975, 1976, 2001, 2013)

Barcelona (ESP) — 5 (1992, 2006, 2009, 2011, 2015)

Ajax (NED) — 4 (1971, 1972, 1973, 1995)


