Recent UEFA Champions League winners

Recent winners of the UEFA Champions League after Liverpool defeated Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 in the final in Madrid on Saturday:
2018-19: Liverpool (ENG)
2017-18: Real Madrid (ESP)
2016-17: Real Madrid (ESP)
2015-16: Real Madrid (ESP)
2014-15: Barcelona (ESP)
2013-14: Real Madrid (ESP)
2012-13: Bayern Munich (GER)
2011-12: Chelsea (ENG)
2010-11: Barcelona (ESP)
2009-10: Inter Milan (ITA)
2008-09: Barcelona (ESP)
2007-08: Manchester United (ENG)
2006-07: AC Milan (ITA)
2005-06: Barcelona (ESP)
2004-05: Liverpool (ENG)
2003-04: Porto (POR)
Most European Cup/Champions League wins per club
Real Madrid (ESP) — 13 (1956, 1957, 1958, 1959, 1960, 1966, 1998, 2000, 2002, 2014, 2016, 2017, 2018)
AC Milan (ITA) — 7 (1963, 1969, 1989, 1990, 1994, 2003, 2007)
Liverpool (ENG) — 6 (1977, 1978, 1981, 1984, 2005, 2019)
Bayern Munich (GER) — 5 (1974, 1975, 1976, 2001, 2013)
Barcelona (ESP) — 5 (1992, 2006, 2009, 2011, 2015)
Ajax (NED) — 4 (1971, 1972, 1973, 1995)