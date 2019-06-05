Real reason why people bleach in Nigeria ― Experts

Health experts have submitted that the real reason why people bleach is that they want to be acceptable and appear beautiful.

The experts also warned that most of the bleaching products used by people are not approved by the National Agency for Food, Drug and Administration Control (NAFDAC).

While speaking at the Health Weekly programme on VanguardLive, Senior Registrar Dermatologist, LASUTH, Dr Folakemi Cole-Adeife, and Dr Irene Akwara, Dermatologist at General Hospital, Lagos, hosted by Vanguard’s Chief Health Correspondent, Chioma Obinna, spoke extensively on the reasons people bleach, the danger, and solutions.

