Rape scandal jolts Pastor Fatoyinbo, calls for prayers

Founder and Senior Pastor of the Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA), Biodun Fatoyinbo, has cancelled a special programme of the Church scheduled to commence on Monday.

Announcing the cancellation during the Sunday sevrice in Abuja, Fatoyinbo said that God instructed him to put off the programme tagged: ‘Seven Days of Glory’.

He added that his mentors also advised him to also do so for them to intervene in the alleged rape scandal involving him and Busola, wife of Nigerian soul singer, Timi Dakolo.

The cleric, however, said the church would proceed on a daily prayer session for throughout the month of July in place of the special programme.

He said, ”Having you in my life, I am the most blessed pastor in the world. It took me a long time to get here today. I did not like what I saw (protests) today. Some of you came early, this is not what I want to put you through. I will only say something to you, if I was not a pastor of this church, I will be a member.

“I have been relating with all my mentors, you know I am a man under authority, I really love to listen to them. So, I am going to be giving a few instructions as time goes on but the first instruction I want to give is, be that as it may with what is going on, I am not a desperate person to say we must have the programme. I am a peaceful person, you know that.

“So, because of this, we are going to be having prayers every day for those who are interested to come. But we are not going to have the ‘seven days of glory’ (grumbling) because I don’t want all these kinds of stuff. I think last month we prayed for a whole month and we do all of that. Please, let’s be people of peace.

“So, if you want to pray with us, you can come here to pray. But the regular seven days…, you don’t want to put your guest speakers through that. You know we love to host people properly; we don’t want to do that. And you know some of them, apart from the fact that the Lord spoke to me about that, my mentors said to me, this is what we need to do while we step in and make sure we see what is going on. And you know what we stand for in COZA. So, please let’s obey God in our mentors and be a people of peace.”

He urged his church members to ignore the allegations making round and not engage in any argument or fight with anybody.

“Also, when you are going out, they are going to direct you how to go out, please don’t fight anybody, don’t reply anybody, you came to worship. They may say things to you, it doesn’t matter. Please, behave yourselves and make sure everything is in place.”