Punish those who annulled June 12, PFN tells Buhari

By Sam Eyoboka

THE Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, PFN Thursday, hailed the Muhammadu Buhari administration for the bold steps he has taken to correct the injustice of the annulment of most credible election in the nation’s history by recognizing June 12 as Nigeria’s democracy day and immortalizing the acclaimed winner of the 1993 elections, Late Chief MKO Abiola.

“Particularly enthralled by President Buhari’s statement “as we all know, correcting injustice is a pre-requisite for peace and unity”, PFN president,

Rev. Felix Omobude, however argued that the healing process will only be complete if the government can sum up the courage to bring all those who participated in the annulment to justice.

He called on Nigerians to embrace the government’s healing gesture of recognising June 12 as democracy day, and work in unity to collectively protect the nation’s democracy and its institutions for the growth and development of all sectors of the country.

Buhari had stated in his democracy day speech that “as part of the process of healing and reconciliation, I approved the recognition of June 12 as Democracy Day and invested the late Chief M.K.O. Abiola and Babagana Kingibe with National Honours, as I did with the late Chief Gani Fawehinmi. The purpose was to partially atone for the previous damage done in annulling the presidential elections of that year.”

According to the PFN president, “there can only be proper atonement if the perpetrators of the annulment, living or dead, as in the case of Abiola and Fawehinmi, should similarly be brought to justice.

“The only genuine atonement is when equitable justice is done to all parties involved in the annulment saga. Without that, it cannot be adjudged to be a perfect healing process because of the incalculable damage done to the family of the acclaimed winner of the elections,” Omobude stated.

He maintained that except justice is done to those who brought the nation to its knees and wreck untold havoc on our national values, the wounds cannot be said to have been totally healed.