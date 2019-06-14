Protect our democracy, Osanebi tells Nigerians

By Festus Ahon

ASABA—THE member representing Ndokwa East Constituency in the Delta State House of Assembly, Mr Friday Ossai Osanebi, has charged Nigerians to protect and sustain the nation’s thriving democracy as the country celebrates 20 years of unbroken civilian rule.

Speaking to newsmen in his home town, Beneku, Ndokwa East, when he hosted ‘his constituents, friends and others to a party to celebrate his first son’s 10th year birthday anniversary and Nigeria democracy, he said June 12 was special to the entire Osanebi family and to the people of Ndokwa East.

Osanebi said democracy has brought development to the country when compared to the period of military rule, noting that though the nation is not where it ought to be, a lot of progress had been made since 1999.

He urged people of the Ndokwa nation to sustain their support for the Okowa-led administration in order to build a stronger Delta State.

The lawmaker said “The governor means well for Ndokwa nation. Several life transforming projects had been embarked upon with some completed while others are ongoing.”