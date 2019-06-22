Prophet Nosa marks milestone

By Juliet Ebirim

Prophet Nosa Joseph Izevbuwa, the General Overseer of Light of Christ Gospel Assembly in Benin, Edo State, is a man of great influence in ministry, deliverance, healing as well as prophetic utterances. (God).

Speaking with People n Places, the prophet who is passionate about reaching out to souls and reconciling men to their creator has revealed activities lined up for his birthday celebration on 27th June 2019. He also disclosed the welfare package for widows and the proposed building of 10,000 seats capacity auditorium to further the gospel.

“At my level I have nothing to give to God other than build a place of worship, where people can gather together to worship him. The month of June is my birth month, I deemed it fit to lay a foundation of 10,000 seating capacity auditorium and to dedicate it to God Almighty. I have nothing to give than to build for him. Where we are presently is 2,000 seating capacity and it’s not big enough. God spoke to me to build a bigger capacity so as to populate the kingdom of heaven and depopulate hell.”