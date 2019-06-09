Prof Sagay, others are enemies of democracy, says Ikimi

By Emma Amaize, Regional Editor, South-South

EXECUTIVE Director of Centre for the Vulnerable and Underprivileged, CENTREP, and legal practitioner, Mr. Oghenejabor Ikimi, yesterday, lashed out at the Chair, Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption, Prof Itse Sagay, and other jurists attacking the Supreme Court judgments on Rivers and Zamfara States, saying they were “either deluded or are enemies of democracy.”

Ikimi, a prominent Delta-based rights activist, in a statement, said the call by Sagay and others on the Supreme Court “to reverse itself on her verdict on Zamfara state is unmistakably delusional”.

“For a respected jurist in the person of Professor Itse Sagay and others to call for a reversal of the Zamfara verdict, is no doubt an invitation to chaos, anarchy and lawlessness in our polity,” he added.

Rather than pooh-pooh the Supreme Court, he said Sagay and others should celebrate the justices because “the verdict is a landmark judgment that has helped to further deepen our democracy.”

He pointed out: “The Zamfara verdict is a victory over impunity, godfatherism and lawlessness that had characterized party politics in our polity since the advent of our 4th Republic.”

The activist said, “We are not oblivious of the fact that a 5- man panel of the apex court led by Justice Olabode Rhodes-Vivour on February 8 upheld the order of a Federal High Court, Port Harcourt, nullifying the All Progressive Congress primaries, APC, in Rivers state. The nullification was for failure to conduct party primaries as required by the Electoral Act, 2015 (as amended) and the 1999 Constitution (as amended).”