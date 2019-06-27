Prof. Osinbajo is my friend, says VP Pence

Vice President Mike Pence has described his Nigerian counterpart Prof. Yemi Osinbajo as his ‘friend’ after the pair met at the White House on Wednesday.

Prof. Osinbajo who was in the United States on a four-day working visit culminated his trip with a closed door meeting with Mr. Pence.

The two discussed strengthening the Nigeria-US relationship and deepening the economic ties between both countries.

Even more, was the instant chord and chemistry between the two leaders that made Mr. Pence walk Mr. Osinbajo to his car before wishing him a safe trip back to Nigeria.

Shortly after the meeting, Laolu Akande, the spokesperson to VP Osinbajo explained what Nigerians should expect from the productive meeting.

On Twitter he wrote, “Vice Presidents Yemi Osinbajo and Mike Pence just ended a meeting now in the White House.

“After their discussions, which centered around deepening relationships between Nigeria and the US, VP Pence decided to walk his Nigerian guest to his car, describing Osinbajo as “a friend.”

Prior to Prof. Osinbajo’s meeting with VP Pence, the Nigerian Vice President was guest at the Council of Foreign Relations in New York where he met with investors and other stakeholders.

Pitching Nigeria to the world, Prof. Osinbajo said, “Our potential in technology and entertainment has been attracting huge attention. First is the market, at 174 million GSM phones, we are among the top ten telephone users in the world, and we have the highest percentage of people who use internet on their phones in the world.”

Continuing he said “we are also number two in mobile internet banking in the world, and 17 million Nigerians are on Facebook. Microsoft has announced that it will establish a 100 million dollar African Development Centre in Nigeria.

“Second is the ever-growing number of technology startups, young digital entrepreneurs who are creating solutions to value chain and logistics challenges and creating thousands of jobs in the process. Andela, a software company training software developers for many Fortune 500 companies received a $24m dollar investment from Facebook.”