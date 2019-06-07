Breaking News
Prisons boss orders investigation into alleged assault of civilian by personnel

Abuja – The Nigerian Prisons Service (NPS) has constituted a panel to investigate the authenticity of a trending video clip showing some prisons officers assaulting a civilian.

Mr Francis Enorbore, Public Relations Officer of the service, confirmed this in a statement in Abuja on Friday.

According to Enorbore, the team, which was constituted by the Controller General of Prisons, Ja’afaru Ahmed, will forward the report of its investigation to his office for immediate action.

“Members of the public should rest assured that any officer found culpable will be duly sanctioned as the NPS remains a highly disciplined and professional organisation which has been a vanguard against violation of human rights in any form, ” Enorbore said. (NAN


