Presidential c’ttee recommends Nigeria should sign AfCFTA Agreement

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA – THE Presidential committee on African Continental Free Trade Agreement, AfCFTA, has recommended that the Nigeria government should sign the agreement.

This was disclosed when the Committee submitted its report to President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday at the Council Chamber, Presidential Villa, Abuja.

President Buhari was supposed to be at Kigali, the capital of Rwanda early last year for the signing of the AfCFTA agreement but later canceled the visit as a result of the protest from the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC.

Consequently, he st up the committee to carry out a holistic examination of all factors and circumstances surrounding the agreement and the implication that Nigeria’s involvement in the agreement may have on its economy.

Part of the agitations in certain quarters then was that Nigeria’s involvement could turn the country into a dumping ground.

As a result of the divergent opinion on the matter, the president constituted the committee to carry out wide consultations with relevant stakeholders.

Details later…