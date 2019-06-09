POWA flags off ‘Our Barracks, Our Pride’ initiative in Delta

…presents cleaning items to 3 police barracks

By Gabriel Ewepu

ABUJA – THE Police Officers’ Wives Association, POWA, Delta State Command, has flagged off the ‘Our Barracks, Our Pride’ initiative in three Police Divisions in Asaba, Delta State.

The flag off of the initiative which is a conception by the Wife of the Inspector General of Police, Hajiya Adamu, was launched by the chairperson, POWA, Delta State Command, Mrs Bola Adeleke alongside other executive members, on the June 1, 2019.

According to Adeleke, the IGP’s wife thought it necessary to come up with the ‘Our Barracks, Our Pride’ initiative that would ensure officers and men together with their families live in clean and healthy environment to do their jobs, which will also promote sound health, prevent diseases, and save money on health related issues, hence reintroducing sanitation exercise in all barracks across the country under the ‘Our Barracks, Our Pride’ initiative.

Meanwhile, she and other members of the association including Market Coordinator, POWA, Delta State Command, Mrs Charles-Mordi Mariam; Assistant Social Secretary, POWA, Delta State Command, Mrs Iyabiri Joyce; Secretary, POWA, Delta State Command, Mrs Odoh Fancisca; Treasurer, POWA, Delta State Command, Mrs Ann Badaro also embarked on a barracks inspection and sanitation exercise to flag off the initiative ‘Our Barracks, Our pride’.

The event kicked off at the ‘A’ Division barrack Asaba and was coordinated by the wife of the Divisional Police Officer, DPO, Chinenye Fasugba, where the women came out en mass to participate in the flag off and exercise.

The team then proceeded to the’ B’ Division barrack in Asaba, where they were received massively and participated in the exercise.

Then they ended the exercise at the C Division barrack Asaba, with high turnout of women and their families.

Meanwhile, the exercise was also observed simultaneously in all Police Divisions in the State as was directed by the POWA chairperson.

High point of flag off of the ‘Barracks, Our Pride’ initiative was the presentation of cleaning items to the three divisions by the POWA chairperson, which were waste buckets, waste bags, rakes and brooms.

She said: “This flag off of ‘Our Barracks, Our Pride’ is an initiative by the Wife of the Inspector General of Police, Hajiya Adamu, because she is concerned with health of all families of officers and men of the Force across the country living in police barracks.

“This flag off is done in all the 36 States and Federal Capital Territory. We in Police Officers’ Wives Association, Delta State Command, are here to flag it off also.

“Women residing in the barracks are to make neatness their watchword not only outside but inside the home, because God created women to be in the forefront to promote and sustain cleanliness as wives, mothers, and daughters. I will also implore you to always observe personal hygiene because cleanliness is next to godliness.

“The benefits of cleanliness cannot be over emphasized. When you are conscious and always ensure your house surrounding and clean you will promote sound health, prevent diseases, and save money on health related issues, germs will reduce, and you will healthy and happy at all times.

“This exercise is also observed simultaneously round all Police Divisions in the State as we are here now”, she stated.