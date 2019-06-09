Portugal wins maiden UEFA Nations League

Portugal has won the maiden edition of the UEFA Nations League after defeating Netherland by a lone goal courtesy Goncalo Guedes.
A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc
Portugal has won the maiden edition of the UEFA Nations League after defeating Netherland by a lone goal courtesy Goncalo Guedes.