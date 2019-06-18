Port Harcourt mall management commiserates with victims, reassures customers of safety

The owners and management of the Port Harcourt Mall has commiserated with all the injured people in the gas outburst that happened last week Wednesday at the mall.

According to the Mall’s Manager, Mrs. Chioma Okorie, in a statement, “The Management of the Mall empathizes with all the victims of the unfortunate incident that happened recently. We have undertaken an extensive analysis of the situation alongside other agencies of government and we can assure our customers that the mall is safe for our teeming customers.

“The gas outburst happened in the evening of June 12, 2019. As a safety conscious organization, we have hitherto trained all our security personnel on managing emergencies. Our internal fire fighting team was able to curtail the situation within 20 minutes. Simultaneously, mall staff evacuated everyone from the mall, and all those injured were taken to the hospital immediately, and are currently recuperating. We wish them swift recovery.

“As an organization, we would like to reiterate that the mall is installed with the best safety measures and our safety equipment are top-notch because the safety of our tenants and shoppers is of utmost importance to us,” she added.

Mrs. Okorie noted that the commitment of the management and the staff of the mall has kept us from such emergencies in the last five years in which the mall has been in operation. She assured customers that the mall is a very safe place where various family bonding activities take place and people can get their quality products from all the stores in the mall.

The award winning Port Harcourt Mall located at Azikiwe Road, Port Harcourt, Rivers State, has been described as the city’s number one lifestyle destination where global brands are located to address various needs of Nigerians.

“The mail is ready to serve all residents and visitors to Port Harcourt. The mall was given the Leisure Spot of the Year Award by Garden City Advancement Award in 2016 and 2018 respectively. This was in recognition of her exceptional contributions to the advancement of the city”, the manager stated.