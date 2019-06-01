Police warn against forceful takeover of Ogun motor parks

Daud Olatunji

Ogun state police command has raised the alarm that it had uncovered a clandestine plan by some disgruntled elements to unleash violence on the innocent citizens of the state under the cover of some transport unions in the state.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state Abimbola Oyeyemi said this in a statement made available to newsmen that the command hereby wishes to warn that anybody or group who makes any attempt to disrupt the peace of the state under any guise will be decisively dealt with no matter how highly placed such person or group might be.

Oyeyemi said “As an organization constitutionally saddled with the responsibility of protecting lives and properties, the command will not fold its arms while some few miscreants will be making life difficult for law abiding citizens of the state.

“In view of this, members of various transport unions and other associations are hereby warned to desist from any act capable of undermining the the peace of the state, as any act of thuggery, hooliganism and brigandage will be viewed with all seriousness and the perpetrators will have the law enforcement agencies to contend with.

“The command believes that every union and association has rules and regulations guiding the activities of members, therefore, aggrieved members of any of the unions should channel their grievances through the laid down procedures rather than taking laws into their hands as doing so will definitively be counter productive.

“All our DPOs Area commanders as well as our special units have been directed by the commissioner of police cp Bashir Makama to decisively deal with any trouble maker in the state.

“All law abiding citizens are enjoined to go about their lawful businesses without fear of any harrassment or intimidation, and if any suspicious movement or gathering is noticed any where in the state, such should be brought to the attention of the police without delay”.