Police to begin screening of shortlisted candidates July 1

The Kwara state Police Command, on Friday, disclosed that the screening exercise for state indigenes who applied for placement in the Nigeria Police Force would begin on July 1.

In a statement signed by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in Ilorin, Ajayi Okasanmi (DSP), the exercise would hold at 7 a.m. at the Police Training School, Ilorin.

According to him, the shortlisted candidates are to appear in their white T-shirts, white shorts and their original credentials put in office flat-file with two passport photographs.

He said that invitation had already been sent to the shortlisted candidates by the Police Service Commission.

The PPRO added that they are to report at the venue of the screening on the days indicated in their invitations.

He also warned all the candidates to conduct themselves in an orderly manner, warning anyone having nothing to do with the exercise to stay away from the vicinity.

The PPRO said that the list of shortlisted candidates would be pasted at the Police Training School, venue of the screening and Local Government Area Secretariats.

This, according to him, is to enable those who did not get notifications to check their names. (NAN)