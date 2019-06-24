Police seek partnership with Nollywood on sustained positive image

The Commissioner of Police, Enugu State, Mr Suleiman Balarabe, has sought partnership with the Nollywood and the creative industry on sustained positive image for the police.

Balarabe made this call when the Creative Designers Guild of Nigeria led by its president, Sele Sele, paid him a courtesy visit on Monday at the state police headquarters, Enugu.

He also charged members of the Nollywood and creative industry to always remain good partners and ambassadors of the Nigeria Police.

“We will want our good friends in the Nollywood and the creative industry to be ambassadors of the country and the Nigeria Police.

“We also urge you to use your works and talents to support our .programmes and activities meant to put the police in a positive light,’’ he said.

According to him, Nollywood and the creative industry have gained a lot of audience and can assist to change narratives that showcase the police in bad light.

The commissioner stressed the need for improved synergy and interaction between the police and Nollywood/creative industry for the overall good of the country.

Earlier, Sele lauded the efforts of the Enugu State Command in crime prevention, which had made the state one of the safest in the country.

“Nollywood and the entire creative industry will continue to promote cordial working relationship with the Nigeria Police.