Police nab 4 robbery suspects in Ekiti

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

Ado-Ekiti—A 33-year-old man, Kazeem Babalola, is currently cooling off at the detention facility of Ekiti State Police Command, over the murder of three persons in Ado-Ekiti metropolis.

The suspect was alleged to have hacked one Soji, Adeola Adebayo and Tope Gana to death at different locations in 2018 and had since been at large.

Parading the suspect at the command headquarters in Ado-Ekiti yesterday, Police Commissioner, Mr. Asuquo Amba, said on May 28 at about 10p.m., the suspect, who confessed to be a member of the supreme Eiye Confraternity, was arrested in Ado-Ekiti by Special Anti Robbery Squad, SARS, after a tip-off.

Amba said: “The suspect was alleged to have been involved in the killing of one Soji at Orita Blessing Area, Okeila Ado Ekiti sometime in December 2018 and Tope Gana at Atikankan Area, Ado Ekiti in January.

“The suspect is also alleged to belong to the group of armed men who shot at one Adebayo Adeola at Yahooze Barber’s Shop, Okeila Ado Ekiti in 2018.”

Explaining how the suspect attacked Adeola, Amba said : “On May 28, at about 7.30p.m., based on the antecedent of the suspect which was known by his victim, the suspect attacked the complainant, stripped her naked and damaged her handset in order to destroy evidence of his criminal antecedents.”

Amba added that on May 2, that his officers and men arrested one Omotoyinbo Samuel, a suspected notorious armed robber, after being tracked to the residence of one Ajewole Peter at Ilesa, Osun State.

He said: “On arrival of the Command operatives at the scene, Ajewole Peter was arrested while Omotoyinbo Samuel escaped

“The arrested suspect led the Command operatives to Iyin Ekiti, where a locally-made single barrelled-gun, one of the guns they are using to commit robbery, was recovered.

“Investigation revealed that the suspects have committed series of robberies in Ekiti State and its environs. Investigation is still in progress.”

Amba disclosed that the Police also arrested one Thaddeaus Diala after he and his gang members trailed one Fasanmi Gabriel from a bank in Ado-Ekiti, where he went to cash N2 millioñ.

The CP said Fasanmi alerted the Police which led to the arrest of the suspect.

He said the suspects further confessed that they were formerly robbing in Ghana before coming to Nigeria and that their group is made up of nine men, who are presently at large.”

The CP disclosed that immediately after the conclusion of investigation, all the suspects will be charged to court.