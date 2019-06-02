Police, LASTMA, FRSC compound Oshodo-Apapa Expressway gridlock

Sanwo-Olu promises to fix Lagos – Badagry Expressway in 6 months

By Olasunkanmi Akoni & Monsuru Olowoopejo

Lagos—There seems to be no end in sight for residents and motorists along Oshodi-Apapa Expressway following persistent traffic gridlock caused by the activities of truck and tanker drivers who park indiscriminately on the road.

Recall that President Muhammadu Buhari, had about two weeks ago issued a 72-hour order for the removal of all trucks and trailers from the roads leading to Apapa Ports as well as restore sanity in the axis.

To enforce the order, a Presidential taskforce chaired by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and co-chaired by Kayode Opeifa, in collaboration with Lagos State Government was set up on May 22, 2019.

Mobile policemen, officials of the Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC, and men of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority, LASTMA, were deployed to ensure execution of the order.

As at yesterday, the truck operators were yet to fully comply with the directive as many of the vehicles were still on the road, causing terrible gridlock.

Areas worst hit include: First Rainbow, Otto Wolff, Mile-2, Kirikiri junction, Sunrise towards Trinity. They were all locked down by trucks and trailer drivers.

Some of the armed Mobile policemen and LASTMA officials,were seen sitting aloof, apprently, overwhelmed by the activities of the operators who had a field day.

Vanguard staff who were reporting for duty got trapped in the traffic for several hours. other motorists going toward Kirikiri area were also stuck in the traffic.

When contacted, Opeifa, pleaded for patience saying the taskforce was aware of the situation and had concluded plans to shift enforcement to Apapa Oshodi Expressway, begining from today, Monday, June 3, 2019.

His words: ”We are doing the clearing in phases. We started from the otherside of Apapa, that is Ijora and Eko Bridge. We are moving on to Apapa-Oshodi Expressway from tomorrow, (Today).We can only plead with members of the public to be patient with us.We are cleaning up everywhere.”

Lagos-Badagry Expressway

Responding to the anguish expressed by residents over deplorable state of the 10-lane Lagos-Badagry Expressway, the state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu gave assurance that the road would be completed to Okokomaiko at the end of this year.

Sanwo-Olu, while lamenting the four years of abandonment which the road had been subjected to, during an inspection of the site, yesterday, said work must commence on the road to achieve the investments opportunity inherent in the project.

His words: “The road from the National Arts Theatre up to Maza-Maza is actually being done in terms of the infrastructure on the road but unfortunately the level of refuse our people have dumped on the road is alarming.

“There’s a rail track there but there’s a 10-lane, five lanes on both sides. In the next couple of weeks, we will start massive clean-up of that corridor. All the markets on the road at Orile, Coker, Alaba, Mile-2 up to Maza Maza,people are selling things are compounding the problem.

“There’s a huge pile of refuse on the road. It is going to be a major task for us to clean up that corridor. The infrastructure there is ready good to go.

“We will start the enforcement as soon as possible. From Maza Maza up to Iba and Okokomaiko, there is lot of work that needs to be done. In this month of June ,they will be moving to site.

“Work will commence on this road in this month of June. Work will start this week because it has been neglected for almost four years. We have seen a lot of road failures already and we need to bring respite to our people on this corridor. So our commitment to our people is that within this month, our contractors will be moving back to site.

“We are expecting that if we are able to get the financing it is something we are supposed to complete before the end of the year.

“Even if they don’t, by early next year they are supposed to complete it to Okokomaiko. There’s another one from Okokomaiko to Agbara,then from Agbara to the border town of Badagry. We are working with the Federal Government on that site to Seme border. But our commitment now is that we should have a smooth ride from National Arts Theatre, Orile right down to Okokomaiko. They are meant to receive a first class express way by the end of this year.”

“We will open up in another two or three months up to Maza Maza,then thereafter the other phase, will continue.”

“It is sad that it is taking us this long to get to where we are but as a new government we have a responsibility to our people, we have an obligation to our people to ensure that commerce comes back to this corridor very quickly.”