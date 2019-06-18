Police fire tear gas at Ilaje youths protesting ‘govt neglect, lack of autonomy for OSOPADEC’

By Dayo Johnson

Akure—Youths from the oil-rich Ilaje council, yesterday, stormed Ondo State government office in protest with various placards inscribed with “OSOPADEC, financial autonomy is a goal,” “OSOPADEC, 40% can build roads,” “OSOPADEC, autonomy is a must,” “OSOPADEC should stop scamming us” and “OSOPADEC must be useful.”

The youths, who prevented free movement into the governor’s office, said the state government has neglected the communities, citing the recent sea incursion which had taken over major parts of Ilaje communities.

It took the intervention of security agencies that fired tear gas to disperse the aggrieved youths.

The youths said they decided to show their displeasure at the seat of government because of lack of autonomy for the Ondo State Oil Producing Development Area, OSOPADEC, established to develop the oil-rich communities.

They alleged that funds expected to accrue to the commission are being diverted, hence the commission was unable to implement its mandate of developing the area.

Their spokesman, Olaleye Ojajuni, said the law that established OSOPADEC “strictly stated that the commission must be autonomous, but to our surprise the government has taken over the administration of the commission.”

Another youth leader, Daudu Oluwajuwon, said the main reason for the protest in the governor’s office “was to ensure financial autonomy for OSOPADEC in order to improve the lives of the people in the area.

Commission’s chair reacts

Reacting to the protest, Chairman of OSOPADEC, Gbenga Edema blamed fifth columnist as the sponsors of the protest “ahead of 2020 governorship election.”

Edema, while playing down the protest, said: “No government had been more transparent in the handling of funds and issues that concern OSOPADEC than the present administration in the state.

“Government had cleared the backlogs of bursary owed by the last administration till 2017.

“This is the first government that will be transparent on the issue of OSOPADEC.

“They are shouting autonomy. Akeredolu was not the one that created the commission. There is a provision for supervision and control by the governor in the Act establising OSOPADEC.”