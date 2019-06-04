Police arrest 29 over NURTW crisis in Ibadan

By Ola Ajayi

IBADAN—THE Oyo State Police Command has arrested no fewer than 29 suspects in connection with pockets of skirmishes within the National Union of Road Transport Workers, NURTW, in Oyo State.

While parading the suspects, the Commissioner of Police, Mr. Shina Olukolu said the suspects would soon be charged to court.

One of the suspects, Muritala Ridwan, (30), a member of the NURTW in Oyo State said the charms and axe found on him were for protection.

CP Olukolu said: “The hoodlums were arrested on 29th of May, 2019, at about 10:45 am, at the entrance of the Liberty Stadium Ibadan during the inauguration ceremony of the new Governor of Oyo State. We accosted some hoodlums and in the process of conducting search, some dangerous weapons were recovered from them.”

“The names of the suspected NURTW hoodlums are: Oladimeji Opeyemi who was arrested with a double barrel locally- made gun with four live cartridges; Monsieur Oladejo, who was arrested with one single barrel gun with one live cartridge; Abdulahi Kasali arrested with two live cartridges; Yusuf Rasheed, who was arrested with criminal charms and weed suspected to be Indian hemp.

“Also, Olusola Akintomo was arrested with one sharp cutlass and criminal charms while Opeyemi Balogun, Johnson Akanji, Kabiru Afolabi and Lukman Mukaila among others.

Samuel Taiwo, Taoreed Suleiman, were arrested with criminal charms.

“Sodiq Sarafa, was arrested for illegal possession of a sharp knife, while Mutiu Rasheed, was arrested for possession of one Pump Action gun.

All of them had the aim of using the recovered gun and other dangerous items to cause mayhem to the members of the public during the inauguration ceremony, the CP explained.