Police arrest 2 bank robbery suspects in Ondo

Police in Ondo State said they had arrested two suspected members of a syndicate specialised in robbing bank customers in the state.

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, Mr Femi Joseph, told newsmen in Akure on Thursday, that the suspect often trailed bank customers who withdrew substantial amount of money.

Joseph said that the suspects were arrested on June 6, 2019 after a report by one of their victims, Yemisi Ogidan, at the police station.

“On June 6, the two suspects trailed a woman who withdrew a sum of N975, 000 from a commercial bank in Alagbaka, Akure.

“They followed her in their Toyota Corolla vehicle which they use in perpetrating their dastardly act.

“On getting to a spot around Olasco Building, Oba Adesida Road, they forced the woman to stop her vehicle and dispossessed her of the money.

“Pronto, men of the SARS, Ondo Command, were alerted. The officers pursued and arrested the suspects,” he said.

Joseph said that items recovered from the suspects were six master keys and the Toyota Corolla with registration number, YEN 99 HB which they used in perpetrating the evil act.

He stated that the command would intensify onslaught against unrepentant criminals in the state.