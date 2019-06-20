Police arraign woman for stealing 4 jerry cans of palm oil

Ile-Ife (Osun) – The police on Thursday arraigned a 22-year-old woman, Tosin Amusan, accused of stealing four 30-litre-jerry can of palm oil, valued at N29,600 in an Ile-Ife Magistrates’ Court in Osun.

Amusan, who resides in Sangoola Area of Modakeke-Ife, is charged with two counts of housebreaking and stealing.



The Prosecution Counsel, Insp Sunday Osanyintuyi, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on June 2, at about 10 a.m. in Sangoola Area, Modakeke-Ife.

Osanyintuyi said that the defendant broke into the house of the complainant, Mr Wahab Ololade, and stole four 30-litre-jerry can of palm oil, valued at N29,600, property of Ololade.

He said the offence contravened the provisions of sections 383, 390 (9) and 412 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Osun, 2002.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Defence Counsel, A.A. Adewuyi, prayed the court to admit his client to bail in the most liberal term.

Adewuyi pledged that his client would not jump bail, but would produce substantial sureties.

Magistrate Muhibah Olatunji, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N200,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Olatunji ordered that the sureties must swear to affidavit of means, resides within the court jurisdiction and the address should be verified by the prosecutor.

She ordered that the second surety must be a civil servant not below grade/level 08.

Olayunji adjourned the case until June 24. (NAN)