Police arraign man for allegedly stealing Bible, phone from church

The police on Wednesday arraigned a 22-year-old man, Eniola Kareem, in an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court for allegedly stealing a Bible and phone worth N2,500 from Word Life Bible Church, Ayobo, Lagos.

Kareem, who resides at No. 22, Ijesha St., Ayobo in Lagos, is charged with theft.

The Prosecution Counsel, Sgt. Samuel Mishozumu, told the court that Kareem committed the offence on May 19 .

Mishozumu said the defendant unlawfully entered the church at Amule Ayobo in Lagos, and stole a Bible and a Nokia phone valued N2,500 property of Ms Fatima Adeyibo.

He told the court that Kareem was caught by members of the Church, who handed him over to the police.

Mishozumu said the offence contravened the provisions of Section 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2015.

If convicted, he is liable to three years in prison.

After the charge was read to him , he pleaded not guilty.

Magistrate O.D. Njoku, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N20,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Njoku adjourned the case until July 16, for further hearing.