Police accused of burning 95-yr-old woman alive

By Egufe Yafugborhi

VICTIMS have petitioned the Inspector General of Police, accusing his men under Rivers State Command of leading an arson in which 95-year-old Mrs Comfort Enyinda was burnt alive in Omurelu, Ikwerre Local Government in Rivers.

Enyinda Lucky, 30, grandson of Mrs. Enyinda, narrated yesterday in Port Harcourt, that on June 2, at about 10pm, a team of policemen, led by an alleged cultist in Omunhombia, an Omurelu community, stormed their homes and razed them.

He said, “When the policemen stormed our compound violently in such odd hour, I ran out and hid in surrounding bush. In hiding, I saw the community guide pointing to my door and assisting the police to break in.

“They brought out my belongings, gathered them and set them ablaze before setting the entire houses in my compound ablaze. Painfully I heard my grandmother’s shouting for help as the entire building burnt to ashes”

Another victim, Ordu Okechukwu, 54, also narrated same ordeal, saying, “The hired police arsonists also invaded my compound and burnt down the entire houses on sight. We are internally displaced in our own community as we speak”.

The petition written on their behalf by rights activists, O C Higer Kings and Omenazu Jackson, said, “It is hard to believe that up till date, no police station, unit, formation in Rivers and beyond has admitted to carrying out the operation, but we have ample evidence to prove that the police carried out the operation.

“We call for the arrest of the said community guide who led the policemen to our clients’ houses, aided and abated the heinous crime. We call for full investigation into this barbaric act to serve justice and we will be compelled to take legal action if nothing is done.”

Responding, Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Nnamdi Omoni, said “investigation is ongoing in the matter which I think is also connected to the burning of the Vice Chancellor of Rivers State University, Prof Blessing Didia, and those found guilty will face justice.”