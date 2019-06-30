Plot to disrupt peace in Edo uncovered

…strategise to cause disaffection between Obaseki, Idahosa

Emasculated by the growing support for the Governor Godwin Obaseki-led administration in the state a group has in a recent clandestine meeting resolved to disrupt peace in Edo State and cause mayhem and disorder, to commence from Monday, July 1.

They also plotted to drive a wedge between the state governor and one of his political allies, Hon. Charles Idahosa.

The decision according to a close source in the group, who pleaded anonymity, said the plan is to disrupt peace through different groups and also lay siege to the Edo State Assembly complex.

“The support from Charles Idahosa for Governor Obaseki is causing them sleepless nights. They believe that Idahosa knows a lot of the inner workings of the political architecture in Edo State and would place Obaseki in good stead to win any political battle in the state if the relationship between the two is allowed to blossom.

“So, they resolved to lead smear campaigns and blackmail to tarnish the image of Idahosa, which they expect will cause disaffection between the governor and Idahosa. If the two are estranged, they believe they stand a better chance to sustain their attacks on the governor,” the source said.

It was gathered that the meeting held in Ihama, Government Reservation Area (GRA), in Benin City, it was resolved that since the governor has a good ally in Hon. Idahosa, and the best strategy for the group was to blackmail and tarnish the image of Idahosa, who served as Special Adviser on Political Matters to former governor of the state, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole.

The source said that the meeting was a betrayal of the Benins adding, “They plan to cause public unrest. But we will resist them. We will never return to the era of violence in this state. They want to unleash violence, starting from July 1.”

According to him, “After the meeting, N5,000 was shared to each of the persons in attendance. They were camped two in a room. Our great political father, Hon. Charles Idahosa, should not be distracted by this plot to blackmail him.”

Recall that Hon. Idahosa recently granted an interview where he called for the resignation of Oshiomhole as National Chairman of the APC, noting that the former governor of Edo State has not only failed in his responsibilities but was also responsible for the crisis in the State House of Assembly due to his silence on the disagreement among members of the House.