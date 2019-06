Victor Ogunyinka

In another turn of event, supporters of COZA pastor, Biodun Fatoyinbo, have rallied around the church headquarters with placards describing the pastor in superlatives.

Vanguard reported earlier that anti-rape protesters stormed the church in the early hours of Sunday all in whites, with various anti-rape placards, protesting the alleged rape of Busola Dakolo, wife of popular musician.

Security forces prevented the group from gaining access into the church.