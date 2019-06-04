Pensioners tell Makinde to pay N62.5bn pension arrears

By Ola Ajayi

IBADAN—PENSIONERS in Oyo State, yesterday, urged Governor Seyi Makinde to begin a process that would lead to the payment of N62.5 billion pension arrears that the state government owes them.

The pensioners made the call through their State Chairman, Chief Abolade Isiaka at the Oyo State Pensioners House, Agbarigo, Onireke area of Ibadan during a special prayer session organised for the new governor.

Isiaka said: “It is disheartening that a large number of pensioners still earn N2,000 in a month as pension.”

The Chairman said: “With this development, the Governor has demonstrated that a critical sector of the society, the teachers, must now live as human beings and by that gesture, deprivation, diseases and untimely death due to unpaid pensions and gratuity would now be a thing of the past.”

The pensioners pleaded for “an increase in the monthly allocation to the Ministry of Establishment for the payment of state pensioners from N100 million monthly to N500 million.”