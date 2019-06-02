PDP’ll reclaim Anambra in 2021 —Umahi 

Chief Austin Umahi, the National Vice Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, for the South East geo-political zone has declared that his party will reclaim Anambra State governorship seat in 2021. Chief Umahi said the party will ensure that it takes control of the five South-East states, through all legal means possible, insisting that winning Anambra in 2021 will complete the circle.

He spoke yesterday at Ogidi, Idemili North Local Government Area, Anambra State, at a reception organised for the zonal leadership of the party – the reception was organised by Dr. Obiora Okonkwo.

The National Vice Chairman also warned that the era of imposition of candidates was over, saying there would be a level playing field for every aspirant in the party.

He said the leadership of PDP in Anambra State has demonstrated renewed vigor and unity in the party, while also explaining that the way the party performed at the 2019 presidential election was a demonstration of its determination to reclaim the state.

By the same token, the Chief Umahi lauded Dr. Okonkwo for his continued support for the party.

According to him, High Chief Okonkwo “has been a very strong pillar of support for our great party”, saying the future of PDP in Anambra State is now brighter with the united front being presented by the party.

Chief Ndubisi Nwobu, the state chairman of the party is a “politician with a difference”, Umahi stressed, maintaining that “if we come together with the way we have demonstrated today, we will rise beyond anybody and nobody will have the capacity to stop us.

“Therefore, we must go back to possess our possession. The people’s voices must be heard and Anambra will bounce back again”.

Earlier in his address, Okonkwo praised Umahi for the impressive outing of the party in the southeast at the last general election, insisting that the vital role he played led to the reclamation of Imo state by the party.

“I am happy with the unity that we have achieved in Anambra. With that, in no distant time, Anambra will become the property of PDP”, Okonkwo said, laying the strategic success at the feet of the state party chairman, Chief Nwobu.

“Soon, the electoral bell will ring for Anambra State. No matter what happens, our focus must remain to take over Government House Anambra State”, Okonkwo concluded.

Chief Nwobu then promised to continue to lead the party in the right direction.