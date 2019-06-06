PDP recruited our members to destroy APGA—Party chieftain

By Ugochukwu Alaribe

ABA—All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA, in Abia State, has alleged that Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, recruited some of its members to destabilise the party in the state.

Briefing newsmen in Umuahia, the newly-elected state chairman of Abia APGA, Chief Nkem Okoro, said some persons who have been masquerading as APGA leaders were recruited by the state government to hijack the party to douse the only opposition voice in the state.

The party maintained that PDP is afraid of APGA’s petition at tribunal and has sponsored its former chairman to destabilise and derail the course of justice in the state.

Okoro, who described APGA as the main opposition party and one that does not dance to the tune of the government in power, explained that the newly-elected 26-man executive committee are committed to refocusing the party in line with the vision of its founding fathers.

He said: “The purported exercise and the illegal gathering of some persons at the party’s secretariat on May 23, masterminded by the former state chairman, Rev. Augustine Ehiemere and his co-travellers, were nothing but a sham and nullity, hence a court of competent jurisdiction declared it null and void.”

The newly-elected APGA SWC passed a vote of confidence on Dr. Alex Otti, stressing that he provided the rightful leadership that had politically elevated the party in the state.