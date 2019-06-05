By Levinus Nwabughiogu

ABUJA—As the nation counts down to the inauguration of the 9th National Assembly on Tuesday, Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, caucus in the House of Representatives has asked its members to work and vote any aspirant for position of the speaker.

Specifically, the caucus said members were free to join Mohammed Bago, Femi Gbajabiamila or any other person contesting the position but with a caveat, ‘’in the national interest.’’

The declaration is contained in the Sallah message to Nigerians signed by the minority leader of the House, Leo Ogor, yesterday.

It will be recalled that President Muhammadu Buhari has scheduled the proclamation of the incoming Assembly for next Tuesday.

At least five lawmakers are in the contest for the top job but the major contenders are Bago, representing Chanchagi Federal Constituency of Niger State, for the North-East geopolitical zone and Gbajabiamila from Surulere 11 of Lagos State, from the South-West zone.

Ogor stated in the statement: “While the nation looks forward to the inauguration of the 9th National Assembly, the PDP House caucus is leaving no stone unturned in furtherance of its resolute determination to proactively decide the final outcome of the ongoing contest for leadership of the House in ways that would ultimately ensure that the people’s will ultimately prevails.

“While we further our unflinching commitment to the principles and ethos of democracy, the PDP House caucus has endorsed its members’ decision to work with speakership aspirants from the ruling party, thereby allowing all who feel thus inclined the freedom to attend all meetings, participate in campaigns, strategy sessions and other activities of any aspirant of their choice.”

Asking members not to be carried away by vain promises and individual interest, Ogor said:

“While the PDP House caucus has taken the decision with clear focus on the national interest as well as the future strategic goals of our party, we are not unaware that a few may, unfortunately, feel inclined to go overboard, nibbling dangerously at carrots dangled before them without adequately heeding appropriate guidelines.

“Nonetheless, such risks have to be taken occasionally as part of sacrifice for the national interest – an overriding consideration for us in our great party.

“The PDP House caucus wishes all Muslims across Nigeria and the entire world, the infinite grace and enduring mercies of Almighty Allah on this joyous occasion of Eid El Fitri.”

Meanwhile, the Campaign Organization of one of the aspirants for the position, Mohammed Bago, has asked another aspirant and House Leader, Femi Gbajabiamila, to face his day in court to answer to charges of corruption filed against him, instead of working clandestinely against its principal.

The campaign organisation was reacting to a suit against its principal, Bago, by Gbajabiamila’s camp.

