PDP governors in last minute meeting over 9th Assembly

By Dirisu Yakubu

ABUJA – Ahead of the inauguration of the 9th National Assembly slated for Tuesday (11th June), governors elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, are currently meeting in Abuja to put finishing touches on the direction its lawmakers are expected to go in the election.

The meeting is holding on the auspices of the PDP Governors’ Forum at the Bayelsa state governor’s lodge, Maitama, Abuja.

Before the commencement of the meeting, PDP lawmakers had earlier met with the Rivers state governor, Nyesom Woke and immediate past Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu at separate venues in the nation’s capital.

A source privy to the meeting told Vanguard that the sole agenda of the meeting is the election of principal officers of the Senate and House of Representatives of the 9th Assembly.

As at the time of filing this report, Adamu Fintiri, Emeka Ihedioha, and Seyi Makinde, governors of Adamawa, Imo and Oyo states respectively had joined their Bayelsa state counterpart, Seriake Dickson for the all-important meeting.

Also present at the Bayelsa governor’s lodge are the trio of Senator Baba Tella, Senator Walid Jibrin and Hon. Yakubu Dogara, deputy governor of Bauchi state, chairman of the PDP Board of Trustees and immediate past Speaker of the House of Representatives, respectively.

Details later…