PDP congratulates 9th Assembly leadership

By Dirisu Yakubu

ABUJA—National Working Committee, NWC, of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, yesterday congratulated the 9th National Assembly for its successful inauguration.

The party commended the newly elected Senate President, Ahmed Lawan;Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege, as well as the newly elected Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila and Deputy Speaker, Idris Wase, for their victory in the keenly contested elections.

In a statement signed by its spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan, the party vowed to stand on the side of decency and utmost respect for the institution of the National Assembly and “the values we hold as a people.”

The statement further read: “Our party charges the federal lawmakers, as representatives of the people, to place the welfare, wishes and aspirations of Nigerians above every other consideration by ensuring a strong and independent legislature that upholds the tenets of democracy and the dictates of our constitution.

“The 9th National Assembly, therefore, must work hard to save our nation from the prevailing despondency caused by the misrule of the President Muhammadu Buhari administration, by effectively applying its statutory legislative instruments to guarantee good governance and fiscal prudence, curb corruption, check the excesses of the executive and protect the rights of Nigerians from incessant violations.

“The PDP reminds the National Assembly members to bear in mind that their allegiance is to the people and the constitution and not to any particular leader or group.

“Our party charges the legislature to work only in the interest of our nation and resist the manipulations and pressure that might come from quarters that seek to undermine our democratic order.”