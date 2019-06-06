PDP condoles with Thisday’s MD, Eniola Bello, over wife’s death

Abuja – The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has commiserated with the Managing Director of Thisday Newspapers, Mr Eniola Bello, and his family, over the “painful passage” of his amiable wife, Helen.

The PDP National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan, in a press statement on Thursday, in Abuja, said that the PDP received the news with a “rude shock”.

“Our hearts bleed with grief, particularly given Helen’s exceptionally good heart and life of undiminished commitment, towards her family and humanity at large.”

He described Helen as a devote mother and extra-ordinarily dutiful wife, who stood by her husband in his selfless service towards the stability and development of Nigeria.

“In our grief, we are however, consoled that Helen lived as a devout Christian and we believe that she has found rest in the bosom of the Saviour.

“The PDP family, therefore, prays the almighty God to grant “Eni-B” and his family the grace to bear this painful loss.”(NAN)