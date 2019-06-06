Breaking News
PDP condoles with Thisday’s MD, Eniola Bello, over wife’s death

Abuja – The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has commiserated with the Managing Director of Thisday Newspapers, Mr Eniola Bello, and his family, over the “painful passage” of his amiable wife, Helen.

Eniola-Olaitan
Late Mrs Eniola-Olaitan

The PDP National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan, in a press statement on Thursday, in Abuja, said that the PDP received the news with a “rude shock”.

“Our hearts bleed with grief, particularly given Helen’s exceptionally good heart and life of undiminished commitment, towards her family and humanity at large.”

He described Helen as a devote mother and extra-ordinarily dutiful wife, who stood by her husband in his selfless service towards the stability and development of Nigeria.

“In our grief, we are however, consoled that Helen lived as a devout Christian and we believe that she has found rest in the bosom of the Saviour.

“The PDP family, therefore, prays the almighty God to grant “Eni-B” and his family the grace to bear this painful loss.”(NAN)


