By Juliet Ebirim

PayPorte Global Systems, Nigeria’s Omni-channel retail company, has launched a redesign of their website, Payporte.com; featuring more unique contemporary designs and interface.

The new website which officially went live for shopping on Monday, June 24, 2019 embodies aesthetic enhancements, improved functionality to provide a smooth shopping experience and enhanced navigation to help shoppers easily find and shop products faster and easier.

The website offers a wide variety of trendy and urban fashion and lifestyle products for the style forward young men and women, and also presents functional and integrated social media buttons for Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Twitter to foster multi-channel shopping experience for shoppers.

“We are excited about our newly redesigned website which is far more improved than the updated version of the old site released last year. We took a lot of customers’ feedback into our business strategy and this led us to take certain strategic decisions including suspending the old site so as to effectively redesign a new one from scratch for improved shopping experiences for our customers. We believe the new site will offer greater shopping experience to our customers as we continue to provide them with top quality products that meet their fashion and lifestyle needs.” says Eyo Bassey, Chief Executive Officer, PayPorte.

The website compared to the updated version of the old site released July 2018, has a clean uncluttered design, improved functionality and is stocked with trendy fashion pieces focused on the Company’s new direction as a fashion and lifestyle company.

“In line with our promise to provide the best quality products to our customers, we have also partnered with top fashion brands in the world to stock new products. Our goal is to be the one-stop-shop retail store for urban fashion and lifestyle products in Nigeria and Africa hence we have made our store available online and offline as well. Also, the search feature of the site has been great for easy location of products on the site and these are some of the exciting new features on the new PayPorte site,” says Adenike Bankole, Head of Product Management, Payporte.