Paul Adefarasin hosts Del-York Creative Academy

On Sunday 2nd June 2019, founder of the Del-York Creative Academy (DCA), Africa’s premier filmmaking and media training hub, Linus Idahosa and his wife, Actress Stephanie Linus alongside DCA Lecturers, DCA-US Representatives and the local Del-York Team were hosted by the Metropolitan Senior Pastor (MSP) of the House on the Rock (HOTR) Church, Paul Adefarasin and his wife, Ifeanyi Adefarasin.

During the meeting at the HOTR Sitting Conference Room, Paul Adefarasin appreciated the unrivalled and noble efforts of the academy in training African creative talents. The Lecturers expressed delight at meeting Adefarasin and his wife, Ifeanyi. They revealed that the month-long training has been impactful, as DCA students are eager and committed to changing the African narrative through storytelling and are honoured to be in Nigeria building the African Creative Industry in partnership with the Del-York Creative Academy.

While commending the founder of the academy, Mr. Linus Idahosa, for his world-class investment in African talents, Adefarasin celebrated the prolific DCA Lecturers for “sacrificing their time in a bid to better invest in the Nigerian Media and Filmmaking Industry.” He made the remark while assuring the founder of the academy and the DCA team that the academy’s training will greatly impact the African creative industry and improve the African storytelling culture.

Paul Adefarasin and his wife Ifeanyi went on to explain the significance of names and proceeded to give all the DCA lecturers native names.

They also presented them with several tomes on the Nigerian heritage and history (including the rich Benin culture and the notable Benin Wall), which they hope will fuel their desire for knowledge of the motherland and influence their artistry about this vast and rich nation and the African continent as a whole.

Adefarasin said he believes unequivocally that their visit will greatly impact and strengthen the creative industry in Nollywood, improve our storytelling culture and birth many productive partnerships.

