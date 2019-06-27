Pastor threatens suicide if marriage with bribe-for-sex wife is not dissolved

A 48-year-old pastor, Abayomi Adegboyega, is seeking dissolution of his 16-year-old marriage, alleging that his wife always demands ‘bribe’ from him before sex.

Adegboye told an Igando Customary Court in Lagos State, yesterday, to end the marriage on grounds that his wife, Risikat, denied him sex.

He told the court: “My wife starves me of sex. She will never allow me to sleep with her unless I give her money or buy her a gift.

“Risikat should never come near me, I do not want to have anything to do with her again. She is irritating me. I will kill myself if the loveless marriage is not dissolved.”

The petitioner also alleged that his wife cooked his food late and tarnished his image in public.

According to him, “my wife wants my ministry to collapse. She defames my character before my members and others; people who want to help me refuse because of what they hear from her.”

He added that Risikat fought his church members.

However, 39-year-old Risikat, denied all the allegations and accused her husband of threatening her life with charms.

She said: “My husband told me that he would use charm to destroy my life; indeed, after few weeks, I was very sick. Everywhere my family took me to, they said it was a spiritual attack.”

The mother of four claimed that she never denied Abayomi sex and did not cook his food late.

She also denied fighting her husband or members of his church, accusing her husband of beating her at the slightest provocation.

She added that Abayomi chased her and the children out of her matrimonial home nine months ago, without sending money for their upkeep.

She added that “he is just looking for an excuse to dump me. If he wants to marry another wife, he should go ahead instead of making false allegations against me.”

She prayed the court not to dissolve the union, saying she still loved him in spite of his misbehaviour.

President of the court, Mr. Adeniyi Koledoye, urged both parties to maintain the peace and forgive each other for the sake of their children.

He adjourned the case to July 11 for judgment.

…impotence

In a related development, a Grade “C” Customary Court, sitting in Iseyin, Oyo State, yesterday, dissolved the five-year-old marriage between Afeez and Abibat Imran over his alleged impotence.

Abibat had approached the court in December 2018 seeking divorce, telling the court that she had endured enough and wanted to part ways with her estranged husband.

Her words: “We have been together for five years now; before now, he could still perform just that we can’t make babies. But now he can’t do anything at all.

“I have really suffered in silence and now I have to move on with my life and the first step is for him to make way for a capable person, who can make me a mother.”

She revealed that the development had made her to pack out of their matrimonial home.

In his response, Afeez, who did not deny that he was impotent as claimed by his wife, said he was already receiving treatment from competent hands, saying he would soon be fine again.

He told the court: “I want this court to appeal to her, as I have spent so much on fixing this problem. I do not want her to go, please help beg her.

“But if she insists on the dissolution, then she should bring back some of my belongings that she packed along with hers, when she was leaving.”

Delivering judgment, President of the court, Chief Adelodun Raheem, frowned at Afeez’s absence when the case was ongoing.

He said evidence before the court had shown that love no longer existed between the estranged couple and dissolved the union accordingly.