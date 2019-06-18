Pastor ends marriage over wife’s refusal to go for deliverance

FORTY-four years old Pastor Omotilewa Oke, yesterday, secured a divorce at an Igando Customary Court in Lagos, over his wife’s refusal to go for deliverance.

Oke said his wife of six years, Shola, with whom he has two children, behaved in an irrational way.

According to him, “she fights me every day and also fights with neighbours over minor issues to the extent that people in our area know us for frequent fighting.

“I knew that something was wrong and I asked her to go for deliverance. When she refused, I stopped sleeping with her and eating her food because I don’t want any calamity to befall me.”

The 44-year-old petitioner accused his wife of going out and coming in without his permission, adding “Shola once told me she was going to Ekiti to collect her school certificate, and that she will not return that day, but would spend the night at her aunt’s place.

“I told her to call me when she got there. She did, but when I asked her to give her aunt the phone so that I could greet her, she switched it off and I suspected a foul play.

“Shola has gone to many places, where she passed the night without my permission.”

Oke prayed the court to terminate the union, saying he was no longer interested.

He’s ungrateful—Wife

However, 37-year-old Shola, a civil servant, denied the allegations, saying her husband was ungrateful.

Her words: “After I married my husband, I discovered that he does not have Ordinary National Diploma as he made me to believe.

“He did not even finish secondary school, but I decided to stay in the marriage. He does not have a house of his own; my mother rented a two-bedroom apartment for us after our marriage.

“When I got pregnant and told him, he got angry, saying it was too early to get pregnant. He refused to give me money for antenatal.”

She told the court that when she was delivered of the baby, he refused to pay the bills, adding that her mother paid the bills.

She added: “He did not participate in the christening of the baby, my parent sponsored it. I once advised him to be sending money to his mother, but he told me that he received a prophecy not to send money to her; I send money to his mother monthly from my meagre salary. Yet, he is ungrateful.”

The mother of two added that her husband was irresponsible, noting that “he does not give me money for food, but will want to eat; he has money but just refused to release it.”

The respondent said her husband refused to pay their house rent when it was due, left the house for two years and also refused to pick her calls.

“When our rent expired,” she said, “he refused to renew it. We were given quit notice and my husband disappeared for two years. My children and I went to stay with my parents and when my parents rented another apartment for me, my husband came back.”

Shola consented to the dissolution of the marriage, saying she was also fed up.

The Court President, Mr. Adeniyi Koledoye, held that the estranged couple were tired of the marriage and all efforts to reconcile them failed.

He said: “Since both parties consented to the dissolution, this court has no choice than to dissolve the marriage.

“The court, hereby, pronounces the marriage between Pastor Omotilewa Oke and Mrs Shola Oke dissolved today; both of you, henceforth, cease to be husband and wife.