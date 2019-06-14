Pastor, 5 others arrested for allegedly swindling job seekers

By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

Six suspected swindlers including a pastor have been arrested by police in Akwa Ibom state for allegedly swindling unemployed youths of Ikot Ebok village, Eket local government area for job opportunities in an oil firm.

According sources from the area, the suspected swindlers were arrested within the church premises located along Ekpeyo st, off Liver Pool road Eket by police officers in Eket on Thursday following a tip off.

It was learnt that the pastor of an undisclosed orthodox church simply identified as Rev. Akpan the fraudster were arrested while conducting fake interviews for the unsuspecting job seekers numbering over 300.

Saturday Vanguard gathered that the same syndicate had carried out similar criminal activity in Ikot Ekpene and Eastern Obolo local government areas.

A youth leader of the community, Mr Ubong Edoho said when he learned that large number of unemployed youths gathered in the church compound for suspicious recruitment screening exercise to secure job in Agip oil company in Port Harcourt, he decided to report to the police. Edoho explained that it was when he made further enquiries into the recruitment exercise that he discovered that the pastor and his accomplices collect the sum of N32,000 from each of their victims after issuing them fake recruitment forms to fill.